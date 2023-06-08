Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPD pursuit ends with crash

Police say they clocked the rider going 98 miles per an hour in a 50 on Rogers Lane and that’s...
Police say they clocked the rider going 98 miles per an hour in a 50 on Rogers Lane and that’s when the chase started.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist crashed Thursday in Lawton after police caught them going almost twice the speed limit.

Police say they clocked the rider going 98 miles per an hour in a 50 on Rogers Lane and that’s when the chase started.

They say the driver wouldn’t stop and exited off Rogers Lane. They then took police through neighborhood streets before losing control and crashing while taking the on ramp to get back on Rogers Lane from Sheridan Road.

Police say the driver appeared to be ok, but was taken by EMS to get checked out.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kevin Stitt signed several bills into law today.
Stitt signs 14 bills into law
The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his...
OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail
After less than a week, the Municipal pool has been shutdown due to water quality concerns.
Lawton pools close following quality concerns
A courtroom photo from April 2023 shows counsel for Ronan and Hinkle, two officers charged with...
‘Disappointing’: City addresses ruling on officers fired over fatal shooting
American Bison are equally dangerous as they are majestic.
Butterflies and bison: Refuge cautions community heading into summer

Latest News

Kiowa County voters have access to early voting in the proposed special sales tax.
Kiowa County voters head to polls for special sales tax election
Alson Harris is accused of leading police on a foot chase but was eventually taken into custody.
Altus burglary suspect tracked down by police K-9
Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.
Two vehicle crash causes parts of OK-29 to close
Summer like temperatures roll into Texoma next week | 6/8 AM
Summer like temperatures roll into Texoma next week | 6/8 AM