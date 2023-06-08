LPD pursuit ends with crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist crashed Thursday in Lawton after police caught them going almost twice the speed limit.

Police say they clocked the rider going 98 miles per an hour in a 50 on Rogers Lane and that’s when the chase started.

They say the driver wouldn’t stop and exited off Rogers Lane. They then took police through neighborhood streets before losing control and crashing while taking the on ramp to get back on Rogers Lane from Sheridan Road.

Police say the driver appeared to be ok, but was taken by EMS to get checked out.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.