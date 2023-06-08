Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sen. Sullivan to Americans: ‘Taiwan matters’

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said the U.S. is not doing all it can to deter China from invading Taiwan.

The senator also highlighted why the future of the small Indo-Pacific country should matter to Americans during an event Thursday morning at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan think tank in Washington.

Sullivan said the future of democracy around the world would be at stake if China successfully invaded Taiwan. Sullivan, who serves on the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, said Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing his army for an eventual military confrontation with Taiwan.

Sullivan said the U.S. could discourage China by helping to train and supply Taiwan’s army, consider military intervention if China strikes, and sanction China should an attack occur.

“I have been pitching foreign governments, our allies around the world on similar needs from their perspective to, again, have a trigger that says, “Here it is. If you militarily invade, this is what you should be expecting,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan has introduced legislation that mirrors this strategy called the S.T.A.N.D. with Taiwan Act. He also wants the Taiwanese government and people to know that there would be a different strategy for an invasion on their island versus the one the U.S. has in Ukraine.

Sullivan said if China was successful in taking over Taiwan, it would lead to economic disaster, strategic military losses, and call into question the future of other relationships with our Asian allies.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kevin Stitt signed several bills into law today.
Stitt signs 14 bills into law
The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his...
OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail
After less than a week, the Municipal pool has been shutdown due to water quality concerns.
Lawton pools close following quality concerns
A courtroom photo from April 2023 shows counsel for Ronan and Hinkle, two officers charged with...
‘Disappointing’: City addresses ruling on officers fired over fatal shooting
American Bison are equally dangerous as they are majestic.
Butterflies and bison: Refuge cautions community heading into summer

Latest News

Sen. Sullivan to Americans: ‘Taiwan matters’
Senator James Lankford
Sen. Lankford discusses debt ceiling, U.S.-Mexico border
Sen. Lankford discusses debt ceiling, U.S.-Mexico border
Kiowa County voters have access to early voting in the proposed special sales tax.
Kiowa County voters head to polls for special sales tax election