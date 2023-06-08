Summer like temperatures roll into Texoma next week | 6/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today temperatures will start the day in the mid-60s. Light showers in the morning are possible but should quickly fade after sunrise. Skies throughout the day will be mostly sunny with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s for most, but a few places may get as warm as the low 90s. It is possible that there will be an isolated shower or two this afternoon, but most of Texoma should remain dry.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s, and afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s. Tomorrow afternoon and evening there is a marginal risk for severe weather. The primary hazards will be 60 to 80 mph winds and up to golf ball sized hail. These storms will be isolated, so most of Texoma should remain dry. Saturday will be a similar story with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-90s, and we will have another severe weather risk in the afternoon. Saturday’s severe weather risk is more widespread than Friday’s rain chances, but it still should only be scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours. I would expect a majority of Texoma to remain dry both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday is our first day in the forecast with no rain chances anywhere in Texoma. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the mid-90s once again with mostly sunny skies. The beginning of next week is shaping up to remain dry and warm with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s all the way through Wednesday. The back half of next week is when temperatures will get very warm and possibly reach the triple digits. It is still too far out to know the exact details, but I would stay prepared to have very warm weather conditions next week.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

