Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kevin Stitt signed several bills into law today.
Stitt signs 14 bills into law
The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his...
OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail
After less than a week, the Municipal pool has been shutdown due to water quality concerns.
Lawton pools close following quality concerns
A courtroom photo from April 2023 shows counsel for Ronan and Hinkle, two officers charged with...
‘Disappointing’: City addresses ruling on officers fired over fatal shooting
American Bison are equally dangerous as they are majestic.
Butterflies and bison: Refuge cautions community heading into summer

Latest News

Kiowa County voters have access to early voting in the proposed special sales tax.
Kiowa County voters head to polls for special sales tax election
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
LIVE: Biden-Sunak joint news conference
Alson Harris is accused of leading police on a foot chase but was eventually taken into custody.
Altus burglary suspect tracked down by police K-9