There are some uncertainties when it comes to storm chances over the next 2 days | 6/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has remained mostly dry across Texoma. This will continue through tonight so expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 60s for almost all locations. Most of tomorrow will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build later in the evening. High temperatures will warm into the mid 90s with light south winds.

During the afternoon and evening, there could be some thunderstorms that fire up by diurnal heating. There is going to be a strong cap overhead so the threat for storm initiation does remain very low. Should any storms develop, they will produce strong wind gusts and small hail and all action will diminish after sunset.

There will be a brief lull in storms but another round could potentially move in late Friday night/ overnight into Saturday. Coverage for this round will be more widespread. These storms could also produce large hail and damaging winds.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Precipitation will fizzle out into the day and we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and light south winds.

Make sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor weekend plans because more showers/storms could develop into the afternoon & early evening. This round is going to be very dependent on the coverage of rain from the overnights activity. Given the current upper-level data, these storms have the ability to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts as the severe hazards.

The Omega block pattern we’ve been under will start to fall apart starting on Sunday. This will bring a weak cold front into our area for Sunday. Sunday will be a dry day as we’ll see plenty of sunshine on tap. High temperatures will stay in the mid 90s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Monday will also stay dry under partly cloudy skies but rain chances will start to increase overnight into Tuesday. On Monday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. East to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

Thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday morning but will come to an end by mid-morning. For the rest of the day, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. East winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds through the middle to end of next week. The sunshine and south winds will contribute to high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

Have a great Friday! -LW

