Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina

Police in North Charleston are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday night shooting.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple people shot.

“When officers got on scene, they learned that four people had been shot,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Jacobs said a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man and a boy were also injured in the shooting and found lying in the parking lot, according to the police report.

The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, the report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kevin Stitt signed several bills into law today.
Stitt signs 14 bills into law
Police say they clocked the rider going 98 miles per an hour in a 50 on Rogers Lane and that’s...
LPD pursuit ends with crash
Alson Harris is accused of leading police on a foot chase but was eventually taken into custody.
Altus burglary suspect tracked down by police K-9
After less than a week, the Municipal pool has been shutdown due to water quality concerns.
Lawton pools close following quality concerns
Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.
Two vehicle crash causes parts of OK-29 to close

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case
Nate Paul, an ally of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was taken into custody by federal...
Texas businessman tied to impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in federal court
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder arrives for a media briefing at the...
US announces new $2.1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. Jermarcus...
Man pleads guilty in Young Dolph murder case
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure...
Biden to attend first 2024 rally in Pennsylvania next week, as campaign plots flurry of fundraising