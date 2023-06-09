Cameron University gives update after article reveals dorm issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has made some changes following an article written by the Cameron Collegian that brought attention to the Shepler dorm living conditions.

That’s according to Jarrett Phillips, the Dean of Students. He said in response to the issues, the campus held a student forum back in March, allowing them to voice their concerns.

“From their feedback, we learned that there was some work that we needed to be doing. So, since then what we’ve done is we have had our engineers go completely through the buildings, through the pipes to make sure that any deferred maintenance was taken care of,” said Phillips.

Phillips said plumbing problems will continue to come up due to the building’s age, so it’s important there’s clear communication when students report issues.

“One thing we found is students weren’t getting feedback about when things were closed out, so they were making assumptions that the issues were taking longer. Then the other part of it, we’ve increased training, so for our student-staff, our custodial staff,” said Phillips. “All of these pieces we want to make sure A) our team is doing what we need to do, but when students come in the fall they’re also going to be better trained on what the steps and procedures are to make sure we have a good environment.”

But during the summer students don’t occupy the dorms, so what can they expect when returning in the fall?

“We’re very competent that between what we put in place, the students will have a better experience this fall, and then we’ll be much more responsive to future concerns if they do emerge,” said Phillips.

Phillips says overall he thinks this experience has brought the campus closer together.

