A conditional threat for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms exists for Texoma this evening and overnight, giving way to a calmer pattern heading into the new week | 6/9 PM

There is a slight chance for seeing some pop-up showers and thunderstorms across our viewing area over the next several hours and into the overnight.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is a slight chance for seeing some pop-up showers and thunderstorms across our viewing area over the next several hours and into the overnight. The strongest storms that do develop have the potential to reach severe limits, with the primary concerns being damaging winds between 60 to 70mph and quarter to ping pong-sized hail. The risk for tornadoes and flash flooding appears to be very low.

This afternoon, we have already seen temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds from time to time. Those clouds may continue to build across our area heading over the next several hours. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

For the day on Saturday, there is again a slight chance for seeing isolated showers and thunderstorms develop, primarily in the early hours. Not everyone will see the rain, but most of us will be able to enjoy a partly cloudy day as afternoon highs surge again into the mid-90s. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast between 5 to 10mph, with occasional gusts up to 20mph.

Saturday night, temperatures will fall into the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Skies will continue to clear out into the day on Sunday, with a mostly sunny sky expected and afternoon highs in the mid-90s. Northeasterly winds will blow between 5 to 15mph.

The remainder of the week will offer a mix of clouds and sun, with an occasional shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. High temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s to low-90s on Monday and Tuesday, before we see those temperatures make a rebound into the mid to upper 90s by the end of the workweek.

Enjoy your weekend, Texoma!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

