Isolated severe weather is possible tonight and tomorrow | 6/9 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! To start the day today, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny throughout the day with south winds of 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s all throughout Texoma. Isolated severe weather will be possible throughout the next 48 hours, with multiple rounds of rain possible. The first round of rain will be early in the evening hours from surface heating throughout the day. There will be a cap on the atmosphere so storms will struggle to initiate, but any storm that does initiate will most likely pose a severe weather risk. This round of rain could happen anywhere inside of Texoma, but I expect most to remain dry. The second round of rain will happen overnight. This round of rain will be most likely in far northern Texoma, but it could extend as far south as the Lawton area. This round of rain is also expected to be isolated in nature and only affect small areas of Texoma. This round of rain will move out of Texoma by 8am tomorrow morning. The last round of rain will potentially be in the afternoon tomorrow. This third round of rain is a very conditional based on what happens today with the weather. If rain does fire up tomorrow during the afternoon tomorrow, severe weather would be very likely. This third round of rain is most likely to affect areas south of the Red River, and it would be once again isolated in nature.

All these rounds of rain are conditional based on a strong cap in the atmosphere, but the most likely scenario is a majority of Texoma remaining dry the today and tomorrow. All the rain Texoma may receive will stay isolated in nature. The primary hazards with these severe weather risks will be up to 80 mph winds and up to golf ball sized hail. Tornado risk is very low, but it cannot be entirely ruled out. Since the severe weather risk is very conditional, we will constantly update you guys as we move throughout the next couple days.

Sunday will be our first completely dry day in the forecast. Temperatures will climb to the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. On Monday and Tuesday rain chances return to the area, but coverage looks to stay only isolated to scattered. Temperatures will drop on these days into the upper 80s. The back half of next week will see temperatures start to warm up into the upper 90s with mostly dry conditions.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.