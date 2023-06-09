Love’s employee found dead in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Love’s employee in Chickasha has been found dead in store’s restroom...

According to Chickasha police, officers originally got a call for an employee who had passed out, but when they arrived, they found 32-year-old Jessica Poteet dead.

Cameras inside the store reportedly showed Poteet putting a sign on the door saying that she was going to clean the restroom at around 4 a.m. She then allegedly locked the door and went into the bathroom alone.

A press release from police says the store stayed locked until the next shift arrived at 7 am, which is when employees found her.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office, and the District 6 Task Force have joined the case, but no further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.