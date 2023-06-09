Over 100 soldiers graduate on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than one hundred soldiers graduated from the C battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery in a ceremony Friday on Fort Sill’s Polo Field.

They will now move on to Advanced Individual Training schools, specializing in air defense artillery, military intelligence, and various medical fields.

We’d also like to take a moment and say congratulations to this week’s honor graduate, Private First Class Sean Kaplon, who came from New York to complete his training.

Pfc. Sean Kaplon (Fort Sill)

He will now head to AIT in Arizona.

