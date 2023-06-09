Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Over 100 soldiers graduate on Fort Sill

They will now move on to Advanced Individual Training schools, specializing in air defense...
They will now move on to Advanced Individual Training schools, specializing in air defense artillery, military intelligence, and various medical fields.(Fort Sill)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than one hundred soldiers graduated from the C battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery in a ceremony Friday on Fort Sill’s Polo Field.

They will now move on to Advanced Individual Training schools, specializing in air defense artillery, military intelligence, and various medical fields.

We’d also like to take a moment and say congratulations to this week’s honor graduate, Private First Class Sean Kaplon, who came from New York to complete his training.

Pfc. Sean Kaplon
Pfc. Sean Kaplon(Fort Sill)

He will now head to AIT in Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kevin Stitt signed several bills into law today.
Stitt signs 14 bills into law
Police say they clocked the rider going 98 miles per an hour in a 50 on Rogers Lane and that’s...
LPD pursuit ends with crash
Alson Harris is accused of leading police on a foot chase but was eventually taken into custody.
Altus burglary suspect tracked down by police K-9
After less than a week, the Municipal pool has been shutdown due to water quality concerns.
Lawton pools close following quality concerns
The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his...
OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail

Latest News

Lots of weekend events are happening.
Weekend activities in Southwest Oklahoma
According to Chickasha police, officers originally got a call for an employee who had passed...
Love’s employee found dead in Chickasha
There is a slight chance for seeing some pop-up showers and thunderstorms across our viewing...
A conditional threat for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms exists for Texoma this evening and overnight, giving way to a calmer pattern heading into the new week | 6/9 PM
Vanburen acquitted of murder in the death of her husband