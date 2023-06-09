Weekend activities in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re searching for something fun to do with the children this weekend, you can stop at the Lawton Farmers Market for their Kids Carnival Day.

It’s taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to all of the goods regularly available, they’re going to have free face painting, carnival game, food, prizes, and even a crazy hair contest!

Also happening in Lawton tomorrow is a free kickball, slip-n-slide event hosted by All About Understanding, an organization striving to help the youth by providing various programs to upift them.

This weekend they’re providing an outlet for kids in the community to let loose and blow off some steam, and what better way than with some kickball?

Afterwards, you can cool off in the slip-n-slide, plus, lunch will be provided for those in attendance.

That free event is happening from 11 to 1 in the afternoon at Eastside Park.

In Duncan, the 7th Annual Tanner Shorter Memorial Scholarship Car Show will be taking place tomorrow.

It’ll kicking off at 8 a.m. at Fuqua Park, with various different activities in addition to the car show.

There’s going to be food vendors, a corn hole tournament, and a gun raffle.

For those wishing to participate in the car show, the entry fee will be $20 and registration will be held from 8 a.m. until noon.

At the end, they’ll be awarding 30 trophies for different categories like best interior, best engine, and so much more.

