Growing fears over possible Poison Hemlock

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As the weather gets warmer more Oklahomans are heading outside to enjoy the summer sun, but for many families, a silent killer could be closer than you think.

It’s called - hemlock, a poisonous plant frequently seen during the warmer season. It’s in our yards, on the side of the highways, and a lot of Oklahomans are worried about it this year.

Many copycat vegetation variations exist, making it hard for many to tell the difference.

It’s tiny details that could be the difference between a trip to the E.R. and a simple swing of a weed whacker.

Oklahoma State University describes poisonous hemlock as having colored stems around six feet tall, while similar plants fall much shorter.

While it’s always smart to play it safe around suspicious-looking plants, recognizing the difference could be lifesaving to some.

When managing your yard, make sure to talk to an expert before handling any suspicious plant life.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.