Lawton D.M.V cracking under the summer stress

Some tips on how to survive the D.M.V. this summer.
New and current drivers are facing over four hours of wait time at the Lawton D-M-V.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While some plan to spend an hour or two at the D.M.V., locals are now facing over four hours of wait time

Some travel to other locations, or take days off of work to complete their process.

Most appointments are full until late July, but some hopefuls try to meet the walk-in deadline, hours before the offices even open

“I have been coming every day after eight, with no results so I had to be here before eight to at least get an all-day wait,” said Lawton local Bobby Deloche.

As more hopeful drivers hit the road this summer, the wait is only expected to grow.

Local driving instructor Max Plunk says being patient, polite, and early are key when visiting the local D.M.V.

“I tell them to get there early, get there about six-six thirty, in the morning. I’ve had parents get there at that time at nine o’clock and sometimes they aren’t even able to get seen. I mean it’s all about staffing and personnel, that’s the issue.” said driving instructor Max Plunk.

We have reached out to the Lawton D.M.V., and have yet to receive a response.

But for those heading to the D.M.V. this summer, bring a snack and some patience.

