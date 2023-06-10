Scattered showers and storms continue to build along the I-40 corridor this morning, with isolated activity continuing over the next several hours | 6/10 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are already seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which have been on the stronger side, push along I-40 this morning. These storms are moving eastward along the I-40 corridor and will continue to drop locally heavy downpours. Elk City, Hobart, and Chickasha will continue to see these storms over the next few hours. The strongest storms this morning have the potential to drop golf ball-sized hail and 60 to 70mph damaging winds, but this will remain an isolated threat.

Throughout the remainder of the morning, the primary band of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact portions of far northern Texoma, with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected elsewhere across our viewing area. Any showers and storms that continue to develop do have the potential of being strong to severe, with golf ball-sized hail and damaging winds between 60 to 80mph being the primary threats. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s for most of us, with southeasterly winds turning east between 5 to 10mph.

Today will not be a washout, as most of us will enjoy partly cloudy skies after the rain and storms push out of our area later on this morning. Tonight, we will see some passing clouds and overnight lows in the mid-60s.

For the latter half of the weekend, mostly sunny skies can be expected with afternoon highs in the mid-90s once again. Winds will be blowing from the north northeast between 5 to15mph.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast beginning on Monday. While most of us will not experience precipitation, many of us will see the warmest temperatures of the season as afternoon highs will consistently climb into the mid to upper 90s.

