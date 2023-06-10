Seventh annual “Tanner Shorter Memorial Car Show” gives back to the community

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan locals gathered today to share their passion for cars and honor the life of a family’s beloved son.

From Mustangs to Maybach’s, the car show was packed with vendors and prizes galore, all to honor one special car lover, Tanner Shorter.

The Tanner Shorter Memorial Car Show raises money every year to give out scholarships to local students.

The event unites hundreds of car lovers across the area -- but the Shorter family says it has a much deeper and special meaning for them...they’re keeping a tradition alive.

“So to raise money for the scholarships, we always enjoyed cars and stuff, we always did car shows. So that’s what we’re doing now. Doing this to give out scholarships.” said father and event organizer Carey Shorter.

The Shorter family would like to once again thank the community for a great turnout, and say they can’t wait for next year.

