Showers and storms have moved out of our area with the threat for additional development remaining low | 6/10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms earlier this morning push through portions of northern Texoma, some of which were on the strong to severe side. Those showers and storms have since moved out of our viewing area and dissipated, giving way to mostly sunny conditions for many of us and afternoon temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

While the severe weather threat has been greatly diminished by our partners at the Storm Prediction Center, portions of far southeastern Texoma still remain under a slight risk for seeing a pop-up shower or storm over the next few hours. Any storms that develop have the potential to produce large hail and damaging winds, but this threat will remain isolated as the primary severe weather threat will remain to our south and east.

Heading into the overnight hours tonight, we will see some passing clouds from time to time and temperatures dropping into the mid-60s. On Sunday, there is a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but most of us will see a mostly sunny sky and temperatures climbing back into the mid-90s for afternoon highs. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast between 10 to 20mph, with occasional gusts up to 25mph.

The remainder of the week will offer a mix of sunshine and clouds, with rain and storm chances remaining isolated in nature. Afternoon temperatures will start off in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday, before we warm back up into the mid to upper 90s by the middle part of the week.

Have a great rest of your day!

