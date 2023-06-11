“All About Understanding” hosts a slip-and-slide kickball game to kick off the summer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Families headed to Eastside Park to enjoy a fun twist on a classic game.

With a little help from the Lawton Fire Department, kids of all ages enjoyed slip-and-slide kickball.

“All About Understanding” focuses on youth development and outreach, the organization’s founder says he hopes the event influences kids to get outside and active this summer.

“Bringing them out here in a safe space, outside in the community. Just doing some old-school kick ball with slips and slides. Gets them active, gets them mentally at peace, and just have a great summer with it.” said co-founder Glen Gatling.

While the kid’s team took the win, all players left soaked and with a smile.

