Pet of The Week

Historic Mattie Beal Home holds annual fundraiser

All proceeds go to funding renovations and maintenance of the historic home and museum
The local community spent Saturday shopping to give back to the historic home.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Historic Mattie Beal Home held its annual Garage sale today, bringing in funds to keep the home open and active for the community.

The house was built shortly after Mattie Beal was the second name drawn in the 1901 land lottery.

Since then it’s stood in Lawton and continues to teach visitors worldwide through events and tours.

A Lawton Heritage Association board member says she hopes public support keeps doors open for future generations.

“It’s to keep the house alive and keep it the way Mattie would have wanted it to be. Right now she is smiling down on us looking saying I love that people are using my home,” said Abby Debaca.

You can stop by for tours this summer on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from twelve to three.

