Mostly sunny skies will prevail for your Sunday, but an occasional shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out | 6/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw some early morning rounds of showers and storms yesterday give way to a mostly sunny sky across much of Texoma. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected again for the day on Sunday, as afternoon highs approach the mid-90s with northeasterly winds between 5 to 15mph. Although the majority of Texoma will remain dry today, there is a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, primarily in the late afternoon or early evening hours.

For tonight, overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will begin to move into our region and build overnight.

On Monday, there is a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms to develop. Temperatures will be cooler than we have seen in previous days, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 80s. Winds will be blowing out of the east between 10 to 20mph, with occasional wind gusts up to 25mph.

The remainder of the work week is looking to remain dry, with a mix of clouds and sun expected. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with daytime heating across our viewing area, as afternoon highs return back to the low 90s by midweek and approaching triple-digits by the weekend.

Enjoy your Sunday, Texoma!

