Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSU Agricultural Department infographic with the differences in plant-life.
Growing fears over possible Poison Hemlock
According to Chickasha police, officers originally got a call for an employee who had passed...
Love’s employee found dead in Chickasha
Lawyers for Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan release a statement on arbitrators' decisions to...
Lawyers for former LPD officers release statement on reinstatement decision by arbitrators
Long lines and wait times terrorizing locals at Lawton D.M.V.
Lawton D.M.V cracking under the summer stress
Shepler dorms at Cameron University.
Cameron University gives update after article reveals dorm issues

Latest News

Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows
We saw some early morning rounds of showers and storms yesterday give way to a mostly sunny sky...
Mostly sunny skies will prevail for your Sunday, but an occasional shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out | 6/11 AM
Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish...
Survey: ‘Diet’ water among most unusual room service requests