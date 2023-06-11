Expert Connections
We have seen a mostly sunny and warm June day so far, but a marginal risk for severe storms is possible later tonight | 6/11 PM

We have seen a mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds from time to time across portions of Texoma this afternoon, as temperatures are already climbing into the mid to upper 90s.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have seen a mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds from time to time across portions of Texoma this afternoon, as temperatures are already climbing into the mid to upper 90s. While the remainder of your Sunday is looking to remain warm and dry, there is a marginal threat for seeing an isolated strong shower or thunderstorm later this evening and into the early overnight hours.

Not everyone will see these showers and thunderstorms as this is looking to be a very isolated event. If a storm does fire, it will have the potential of packing damaging winds up to 60mph and hail up to quarter-size. Those of us who do not see precipitation will see a mostly cloudy night and temperatures falling into the mid-60s.

Heading into the start of your work week, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s for afternoon highs with east northeasterly winds blowing between 10 to 15mph. Tomorrow night, overnight lows will dip down once again into the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Rain and storm chances greatly diminish throughout the remainder of the week and heading into your weekend. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 80s again on Tuesday for much of Texoma. However, temperatures will quickly be back on the rise by the middle part of the week as they climb back into the mid to upper 90s and even breaking 100 degrees. Ensure you are limiting time outdoors, staying hydrated, and applying your sunscreen.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

