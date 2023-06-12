City of Elgin deals with aftermath of Monday’s severe weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”If you see it coming, don’t hesitate. Don’t hesitate. If they say you need to be in your safe spot, go to your safe spot.”

That’s the advice of Barb Grossman, who’s dealing with the damage from Elgin’s severe weather first hand.

A large tree branch broke off in her backyard, missing her porch by inches.

”I hear this high pitched noise, and I come down, and I hear ‘smack’,” Grossman explained. “I walk outside and everything, the tree is down.”

She said when the storm started, she and her husband heard the hail and heavy wind and had to act quickly.

”We got super dark, and I went out to the window and I noticed it was like night time again,” she said. “It just started. We couldn’t even hear each other talking, the hail just started coming down like rain.”

Citizens of Elgin reported hail as large as tennis balls. Grossman said despite that, she just feels blessed that her tree saw the worst of the damage.

”I thank God just for everything being okay, nothing that was good structure. Unfortunately our tree that gave beautiful shade, but I’m blessed. We’re blessed,” she said.

Grossman added the wood from the branch won’t be a total waste! She and her husband say they plan to chop it up, and give it to their neighbors.

