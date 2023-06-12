Cool temperatures again tomorrow, hot & dry weather later this week | 6/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Severe storms are possible this evening as the environment is favorable to produce golf ball sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts. Temperatures overnight will remain in the mid 60s as you’re walking out the door tomorrow morning. Light northeast winds at 5 to 10mph.

We’ll start Tuesday with cloudy skies but the afternoon will see mostly sunny skies. There is another chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow but not everyone will see this activity. Storms have the potential to produce up to 60mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. The storms will stay confined to far southeastern counties. Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding concerns. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 70s north to low 90s south. Lawton, Duncan and Altus will see highs in the low 80s. Northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

We’ll begin to clear and dry out later into the week as a ridge of high pressure starts to build.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds. As the ridge starts to dominates- rain chances will be wicked limited. I do expect that most will stay dry however I did leave on a 10 percent for most days just incase. Skies on Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs jumping into the mid 90s for all locations.

The upper 90s is what Texoma will see by Friday with light winds under a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday will also be a hot day with highs in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

The temperatures rise from there-- by Sunday and Monday we’re looking at the highs ranging anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees!

Have a great week ahead! -LW

