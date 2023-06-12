Expert Connections
Cyclists gearing up for ‘Tour of the Wichitas’

‘Tour of the Wichitas’ is happening this Saturday.
By Cole Brumbelow and Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Riders will get to ride through the Wichita Mountian Wildlife Refuge and Fort Sill.

It starts at 8 a.m. on Post Road at Henry Airfield.

Cyclists doing the 10 and 26 mile rides will stay on post while those going on the 40 and 63 mile routes will ride through the refuge and Medicine Park before going back to Fort Sill.

The first riders to make it to a specific point of the 63 mile ride will be named king and queen of the mountain.

We have more information about how to register in our Community Calendar.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

