Lawton City Council planning to discuss city employee pay increase, fiscal year budget in Tuesday meeting

Lawton City Councilors are set to meet Tuesday afternoon for a regular meeting.

By Cole Brumbelow and Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Councilors are set to meet Tuesday afternoon for a regular meeting.

During the meeting, they will decide on an amendment to allow the chamber to use $25,000 to help fund the Juneteenth Celebration.

Council will also look at having an appraisal done to understand the value of rental spaces for boat houses and RV space leasing at both Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth.

Staying with items dealing with the lake, there’s an item on the agenda which has the city upgrading the fuel pumps at the Schoolhouse Slough. A company bid to do it for a little more than $165,000.

Council will also go into executive session to talk about a claim regarding the school house slough.

They will revisit an item they tabled during last meeting, changing the minimum hourly pay for a City of Lawton employee to $15 dollars per hour.

Finally, council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget.

They meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

