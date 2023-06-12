Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPS ‘BEST’ camp starts to help ages 16-21

Best stands for Building Employment Skills for Today and is for students between the ages of 16...
Best stands for Building Employment Skills for Today and is for students between the ages of 16 and 21 who are registered with the Department of Rehabilitation Services.
By Cole Brumbelow and Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public School’s BEST Camp starts Tuesday.

Best stands for Building Employment Skills for Today and is for students between the ages of 16 and 21 who are registered with the Department of Rehabilitation Services.

“We teach the kids lessons about their employment,” Grace Muirhead, transitions specialist at the University of Oklahoma, said. “We work on self advocacy skills, how to disclose your disabilities, how to request for accommodations, we work on job explorations and secondary education. We ask the kids what they want to do and how they’re going to do that after high school.”

They finish the camp talking about work place skills.

After they finish the week of training, they can then do ‘Step’ which is a program that allows them to work in various businesses for up to four weeks.

They work part time and are paid through the program.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSU Agricultural Department infographic with the differences in plant-life.
Growing fears over possible Poison Hemlock
Long lines and wait times terrorizing locals at Lawton D.M.V.
Lawton D.M.V cracking under the summer stress
According to Chickasha police, officers originally got a call for an employee who had passed...
Love’s employee found dead in Chickasha
Shepler dorms at Cameron University.
Cameron University gives update after article reveals dorm issues
Lawyers for Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan release a statement on arbitrators' decisions to...
Lawyers for former LPD officers release statement on reinstatement decision by arbitrators

Latest News

Storms expected throughout the day today | 6/12 AM
Storms expected throughout the day today | 6/12 AM
We have seen a mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds from time to time across portions of...
We have seen a mostly sunny and warm June day so far, but a marginal risk for severe storms is possible later tonight | 6/11 PM
All funds raised at the event will go back into the home and museum.
Historic Mattie Beal Home holds annual fundraiser
The event was held June 10th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at Eastside Park
“All About Understanding” hosts a slip-and-slide kickball game to kick off the summer