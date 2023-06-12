LPS ‘BEST’ camp starts to help ages 16-21

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public School’s BEST Camp starts Tuesday.

Best stands for Building Employment Skills for Today and is for students between the ages of 16 and 21 who are registered with the Department of Rehabilitation Services.

“We teach the kids lessons about their employment,” Grace Muirhead, transitions specialist at the University of Oklahoma, said. “We work on self advocacy skills, how to disclose your disabilities, how to request for accommodations, we work on job explorations and secondary education. We ask the kids what they want to do and how they’re going to do that after high school.”

They finish the camp talking about work place skills.

After they finish the week of training, they can then do ‘Step’ which is a program that allows them to work in various businesses for up to four weeks.

They work part time and are paid through the program.

