Storms expected throughout the day today | 6/12 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Storms are expected all throughout the day. Storms have already begun in many parts in Texoma, and some are ramping up to severe status. The primary hazards are large hail and damaging winds, but a spin-up tornado or two cannot be ruled out. There will be two rounds of storms throughout the day. The first round of storms will take place throughout the morning hours, and the second round will be in the evening hours. The morning time storms will be focused north of the Red River, while the evening time storms will be focused south of the Red River. The weather will be quickly changing throughout the day today, so be sure to stay weather aware and check back frequently for updates with the storms in the area.

Temperatures today will stay much cooler than average with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s. This is well below average for the middle of June here in Texoma. Temperatures will get a bit warmer tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching the low 80s. Tomorrow rain will be possible in the morning hours, but a much drier day is expected in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a return to average temperatures getting back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Thursday, Friday and Saturday temperatures will reach the upper 90s each day. The end of the week should be dry for all of Texoma. Sunday will be our first chance this summer to reach that triple digit mark.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

