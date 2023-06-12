Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSU Agricultural Department infographic with the differences in plant-life.
Growing fears over possible Poison Hemlock
Long lines and wait times terrorizing locals at Lawton D.M.V.
Lawton D.M.V cracking under the summer stress
According to Chickasha police, officers originally got a call for an employee who had passed...
Love’s employee found dead in Chickasha
Shepler dorms at Cameron University.
Cameron University gives update after article reveals dorm issues
Lawyers for Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan release a statement on arbitrators' decisions to...
Lawyers for former LPD officers release statement on reinstatement decision by arbitrators

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
‘Tour of the Wichitas’ is happening this Saturday.
Cyclists gearing up for ‘Tour of the Wichitas’
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness