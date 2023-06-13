Another unseasonably cool day today, but temperatures warm back up to end the week | 6/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! To begin the day, isolated showers/storms will be possible in areas east of the I-44 corridor. These storms could flare up to severe status, but I am expected most rain to remain just low-end storms or showers. These isolated showers will linger in eastern Texoma throughout the morning hours, but the rain should clear in the afternoon. Then another round of isolated showers will be possible in the evening hours in northern Texoma. Some of these showers may be low-end storms, but they should be small in coverage area of impact.

Morning temperatures today will begin the day in the mid-60s. Skies will be very cloudy this morning, which will block sunlight from heating the surface. Afternoon highs will be impacted as a result of the cloud coverage and only reach the low 80s in Lawton. This is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be another day with some isolated showers possible throughout the day, but I expect most to remain dry. Morning temperatures will start in the low 60s and warm up into the upper 80s.

The end of the week will be the return of Temperatures to the 90s (and possibly the triple digits on Sunday). Drier conditions are expected to stick around the area as a high-pressure system will move into the region. Skies should be partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, and then they will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Every day still has a 10 percent chance for rain, but it should be very dry for most in Texoma.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

