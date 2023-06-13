Bench to honor Athena Brownfield unveiled

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A memorial bench was installed this week in honor of the four-year-old girl who was found dead in January.

The Athena Brownfield Memorial Bench was installed at the Cyril Town Plaza on Monday.

She was reported missing after her sister was seen outside alone, and much of southwest Oklahoma came together in the search for the girl.

Her body was ultimately found buried in Rush Springs. Her caretakers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were charged in connection to her death.

