Pet of The Week

Bench to honor Athena Brownfield unveiled

A bench in honor of Athena Brownfield was installed in Cyril.
A bench in honor of Athena Brownfield was installed in Cyril.
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A memorial bench was installed this week in honor of the four-year-old girl who was found dead in January.

The Athena Brownfield Memorial Bench was installed at the Cyril Town Plaza on Monday.

She was reported missing after her sister was seen outside alone, and much of southwest Oklahoma came together in the search for the girl.

Her body was ultimately found buried in Rush Springs. Her caretakers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were charged in connection to her death.

