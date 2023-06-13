Expert Connections
Makerspace summer camp to help take Lawton Public School students to new heights

By Cole Brumbelow and Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Makerspace is Lawton Public Schools’ way of helping kids think outside the box and their summer camp this month aims to take that to new heights.

A teacher who’s trained with NASA; drones and aviation and make-your-own-marionette are featured this year.

But, a big part of the camp is getting the kids out to see the lessons in action.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so cool, so these kids are getting to do things that even a lot of us don’t even get to do,” Doris Biegler, Makerspace coordinator, said. “Another way that we’ve branched out is we’re doing field trips now. So we’re trying to connect careers with some of the units that we’re doing. So with our aviation unit, going to the airport, talking to the civil air patrol and learning about careers they could have in aviation.  Going to KSWO and taking our kids that’ve done the media unit and letting them see what careers they could go into.”

