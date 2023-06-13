Manslaughter charges for alleged drunk driver

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities filed manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against the man they say was driving under the influence of alcohol when he caused a deadly crash, June 3rd, in Wichita Falls.

Brandon Wright is charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury. He was booked and released from the Wichita County Jail, Tuesday, after posting a $150,000 cash bond.

Wright is accused of being under the influence of alcohol when he was driving the wrong way on Spur 325 in Wichita Falls, causing a crash that took the life of Chaquon Jeffery, 25, of Wichita Falls. A passenger in Jeffery’s vehicle suffered serious bodily injuries.

An arrest warrant says AMR personnel and Emergency Room staff believed Wright had consumed alcohol before the crash.

Previous coverage:

The funeral for Cha’Quon Jeffery will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, June 14 at 11 am.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.