Pet of The Week

McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center hosts annual pie and cake contest

Cakes and pies were the center of attention at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center.
(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We all enjoy a sweet treat from time to time, and there’s nothing better than baking something for yourself to get a sense of accomplishment before savoring the delicious creation.

The McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center took part in those festivities today with their annual pie and cake contest.

The center’s annual contest, in partnership with the Oklahoma Home and Community Education organization, features a variety of local contestants and local judges to determine who takes home the prize for best cake or pie.

Not only is this something fun for the community to participate in, it’s also something that boosts the spirits of the residents each year, allowing them to have a sense of comradery.

“This is our residents home and to be able to offer them different activities, and to let them feel like they’re still part of the community even though they live in a long term care facility, we always want to make sure that we have that, especially since the pandemic when we were kind of isolated,” said Stacy Forrest, Administrator at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “So, we really encourage the community to come out and do things with us, not just our pie and cake contests.”

Forrest says for her, one of her favorite things from their annual cake and pie show is seeing the residents out and about, enjoying themselves, and catching up with familiar faces.

Additionally, the rehabilitation center is also seeking volunteers who have the time to spend with the residents, whether it be reading with them, doing arts and crafts, or even helping cook.

To volunteer, you can contact the center at (580) 357-3240.

