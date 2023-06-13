Overnight storms but look for sunshine tomorrow afternoon | 6/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is a chance tonight for isolated strong to severe storms. The top hazard with all storms will be golf ball sized hail but wind gusts up to 60mph can’t be ruled out. Not everyone will see rain but those that do will also see heavy rain, thunder & lightning. Skies will be cloudy heading into Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s.

We may start Wednesday with clouds but they will dissipate through the day so expect sunshine by the afternoon. The sun will warm high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs soaring into the mid 90s. It’s possible that some could receive the first 100-degree day of the season. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. I do expect that most will stay dry but a few storms may try develop.

If most locations don’t reach 100 on Thursday, Friday will be the day. High temperatures are going to be in the upper 90s to low 100s for all locations. Look for partly cloudy skies and light north winds.

The upper-level pattern will transition to zonal flow with a ridge of high pressure slowly moving into the Deep South of Texas. This is going to decrease storm chances and increase morning/ afternoon temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the upper 90s to low 100s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. By Monday and Tuesday of next week- it’s likely that all locations will see highs ranging from 101-105 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

