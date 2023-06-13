Expert Connections
PARKS JONES: Local home asking prices average $255K

They add currently listed homes have been on the market for an average of 77 days.
(CBS Newspath)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re now going to take a look Park Jones Realtors housing market report for the week.

According to their report, there are currently 268 homes listed for sale in Lawton, with an average asking price of $255,000.

They add currently listed homes have been on the market for an average of 77 days.

Park Jones says the average sold price for properties here in Lawton for the past 12 months is $176,000, which is up from the $165,000 average for the prior 12 months.

Park Jones Realtors say the local market is following the national trend of low inventory - as our market usually has twice the amount of homes for sale than we do currently.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

