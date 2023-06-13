Tennis Blitz Camp shares the game with military children at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University tennis team spent the day teaching military children at Fort Sill how to play tennis or improve their tennis skills.

This is the second year for Tennis Blitz Camp. Josh Cobble, the tennis coach at Cameron University, says they’re focusing on the basic athletic skills and the fundamentals to get them going and hopefully get the kids to love the game.

He says if they have some kids who already have some skill sets, they’re going to work on trying to improve them as well.

Cobble says his favorite part of teaching these kids is seeing them play the game.

“Learn to compete, learn to have a good time, in a game where there are so many benefits, and see them really enjoy the game of tennis.” Cobble, said.

“I love the idea that we are offering the opportunity to learn how to play a great sport, a lifetime sport that you take with you,” Julia Sibilla, Deputy Garrison Commander, said. “You learn how to play when you’re young and you play your whole life...if you go to Wimbledon or not.”

The camp goes through next week.

If someone wants to sign their child up, they’ll have to contact Fort Sill Child and Youth Services.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.