Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report

John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.(Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In spite of what his daughter says, 83-year-old actor John Amos said he is doing well in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Last month, Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, shared on Instagram that he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

Shannon Amos also wrote that her father was abused by a caregiver at his Colorado home.

The “Good Times” and “Coming to America” star disputes the information, saying his life was never in danger, and he’s not in intensive care.

He also said he wants his daughter to stop the GoFundMe campaign she started with a goal of raising $500,000 for him.

Colorado state investigators said they received an allegation that Amos could be the victim of a crime.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
Comanche Nation Water Parks closed down slides are pictured in June 2023. The park closed down...
People buy childhood memories at water park auction
OSU Agricultural Department infographic with the differences in plant-life.
Growing fears over possible Poison Hemlock
Barb Grossman said she feels blessed that her tree saw the worst of the damage.
City of Elgin deals with aftermath of Monday’s severe weather
A bench in honor of Athena Brownfield was installed in Cyril.
Bench to honor Athena Brownfield unveiled

Latest News

Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at...
18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’
Fort Sill celebrates the Army's 248th birthday by holding a cake cutting ceremony with members...
Fort Sill celebrates Army’s 248th birthday
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold
First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow
First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow | 6/14PM