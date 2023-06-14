Elgin, surrounding area without power

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The city of Elgin is without power on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma, there are currently 3,285 homes without power across the outage.

The outage stretches from as far north as Cyril to south of Highway 7.

The website also states that power is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

