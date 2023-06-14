First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow | 6/14PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to be clear and dry with temperatures overnight falling into the mid 60s by daybreak tomorrow. Given the clear skies and light winds that are also expected, areas of patchy fog may develop.

A dryline is going to set up and push east near the vicinity of highway-183. With sufficient low-level moisture and extreme storm energy this will help aid in the development of a broken line of scattered, severe storms tomorrow afternoon. All hazards appear possible from golf ball to baseball sized hail, 60 to 80mph wind gusts and a weak, brief spin up. Make sure to follow us on social media as we’ll have you covered in studio and on the road with Storm Hunter. Storms are looking to develop for western counties between 4-8PM. These storms will be quick moving and all activity is looking to end by 10 tomorrow night. Early on, the storm structure will be supercellular which supports the tornadic activity but the storms will converge together as they push east to form a line. The tornado threat is limited in both space and time and appears to peak around sunset (which is 8:48PM).

As mentioned already, all storms will exit before midnight for our viewing area. Hot temperatures are expected Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s and mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Saturday is going to be mostly cloudy for all locations but that won’t stop high temperatures from soaring into the upper 90s and low 100s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Hot and dry on Sunday and Monday with both days seeing ample sunshine and highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. As a ridge of high pressure builds-- the chances for showers and or storms is very low from Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Tuesday will be another hot day: look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs above 100° for all locations. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Wednesday will see highs in the upper 90s to low 100s, again and partly cloudy skies.

Morning temperatures will climb from the mid 60s Thursday morning to the mid 70s by Wednesday morning next week.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

