Foggy conditions this morning and sunny skies this afternoon | 6/14 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning fog will be the story for most of Texoma as patchy fog will be scattered throughout the area. Visibility will drop in certain areas lower than a half mile of visibility, so be sure to give yourself extra time out the door for travel. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for most in the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning but then will clear as we get into the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s once again, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s. Rain/storms return to Texoma tomorrow night, which will bring a marginal risk for severe weather. Most of Texoma has a chance of seeing severe weather, but the most likely area will be areas north of the Red River. The storms will start in the panhandle of Texas and move into Texoma in the early evening hours. This system will be moving quickly, so we can expect it to be in and out of the area in a few hours. The window for storms will be anytime from 5 pm until midnight. All severe hazards will be possible, but the main concerns will be golf ball sized hail and 60 to 80 mph winds.

Going into the weekend, temperatures will be very warm reaching the mid to upper 90s every day after Friday. Conditions all weekend long should remain mostly dry, and a good amount of sunshine is expected each day. The beginning of next week will be our first chance to reach the triple digits this year. Both Monday and Tuesday are forecasted to reach the triple digits with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great day! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.