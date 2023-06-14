Fort Sill celebrates Army’s 248th birthday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Fort Sill celebrated the Army’s 248th birthday by inviting the post’s youngest and oldest soldiers to come out and cut the cake.

But with Fort Sill being the home of artillery, you don’t just settle for candles, you bust out the big guns.

Soldiers of the 428th Field Artillery brigade marked the occasion with multi-cannon live fire to bring in the occasion.

Jason Obermuller, Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. of 428th Field Artillery Brigade, said “Sometimes it’s a very thankless job, and they are challenged and sacrifice so much so being able to highlight what they do, and to show the community what they do when we celebrate the 248th birthday, is something that sounds very small, but it’s an honor for us to be able to do this today.”

And of course, you can’t have a birthday without cake.

Post officials invited the oldest soldier on post and the youngest to have the honor of cutting the cake, but with an army sabre instead of a traditional knife

This is 63 year old Major Felix Kumai’s third time cutting the cake.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Kumai, said. “It’s nice serving people, seeing people. Being a priest, it’s about the people I meet and serve. It keeps me going.”

Together, he and Private Yadeel Rivera made sure to cut themselves the largest piece.

When asked, Rivera “We went to the range to shoot all the weapons, and now we cut the cake.”

Rivera says he was nervous when we was picked to help cut the cake on stage, but says it will be a story he can tell his friends in the future.

