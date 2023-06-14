Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill commanding general officially removed

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.(Fort Sill)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper has officially been relieved of his position as Commanding General of Fort Sill, according to military officials.

Army Spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith cited “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command” as reasons why Gen. Gary Brito, the commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, removed Kamper from command over the military post and Fires Center of Excellence.

Kamper was initially suspended in February ; sources at the time told 7News the suspension was the result of repeated violations of regulations around hunting on post. Smith said Wednesday that allegations involving Kamper remain under investigation.

He will reportedly remain in the Fort Sill area until he is reassigned by the Chief of Staff of the Army.

Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan took over as deputy commander following the initial suspension. Army officials said Wednesday he would continue to serve as interim commander and General Court Martial Convening Authority until another general officer is selected for the position.

Smith stressed that the investigation and leadership change will not have any impact on operations at Fort Sill.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSU Agricultural Department infographic with the differences in plant-life.
Growing fears over possible Poison Hemlock
Barb Grossman said she feels blessed that her tree saw the worst of the damage.
City of Elgin deals with aftermath of Monday’s severe weather
A bench in honor of Athena Brownfield was installed in Cyril.
Bench to honor Athena Brownfield unveiled
Wichita Falls Police say Brandon Wright was under the influence and driving the wrong direction...
Manslaughter charges for alleged drunk driver
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

Latest News

A semitruck rolled over on I-44 early Wednesday morning, causing a traffic jam.
Semitruck rollover causes traffic jam on I-44 Wednesday morning
LPD officers are recognized at Tuesday's City Council meeting to recognize efforts during 2022...
LPD officers recognized for role in 2022 high-speed chase
Comanche Nation Water Parks closed down slides are pictured in June 2023. The park closed down...
People buy childhood memories at water park auction
People buy childhood memories