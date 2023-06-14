Fort Sill commanding general officially removed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper has officially been relieved of his position as Commanding General of Fort Sill, according to military officials.

Army Spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith cited “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command” as reasons why Gen. Gary Brito, the commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, removed Kamper from command over the military post and Fires Center of Excellence.

Kamper was initially suspended in February ; sources at the time told 7News the suspension was the result of repeated violations of regulations around hunting on post. Smith said Wednesday that allegations involving Kamper remain under investigation.

He will reportedly remain in the Fort Sill area until he is reassigned by the Chief of Staff of the Army.

Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan took over as deputy commander following the initial suspension. Army officials said Wednesday he would continue to serve as interim commander and General Court Martial Convening Authority until another general officer is selected for the position.

Smith stressed that the investigation and leadership change will not have any impact on operations at Fort Sill.

