Fugitive from Georgia tracked to home in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department’s Special Response Team worked with US Marshals to arrest Michael Boston on May 31.

US Marshals say Boston was wanted out of Georgia on several felonies including child molestation, sexual assault and bail jumping.

They say he also had a history of eluding police.

A task force in Georgia passed on a lead to marshals in Oklahoma City, which let them track Boston down to a home in Duncan.

The Special Response Team assisted with the arrest, as the man had barricaded himself in the home.

But no shots were fired and Boston was arrested without incident.

