Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fugitive from Georgia tracked to home in Duncan

A task force in Georgia passed on a lead to marshals in Oklahoma City, which let them track...
A task force in Georgia passed on a lead to marshals in Oklahoma City, which let them track Boston down to a home in Duncan.(KTTC)
By Cole Brumbelow and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department’s Special Response Team worked with US Marshals to arrest Michael Boston on May 31.

US Marshals say Boston was wanted out of Georgia on several felonies including child molestation, sexual assault and bail jumping.

They say he also had a history of eluding police.

A task force in Georgia passed on a lead to marshals in Oklahoma City, which let them track Boston down to a home in Duncan.

The Special Response Team assisted with the arrest, as the man had barricaded himself in the home.

But no shots were fired and Boston was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSU Agricultural Department infographic with the differences in plant-life.
Growing fears over possible Poison Hemlock
Barb Grossman said she feels blessed that her tree saw the worst of the damage.
City of Elgin deals with aftermath of Monday’s severe weather
A bench in honor of Athena Brownfield was installed in Cyril.
Bench to honor Athena Brownfield unveiled
Wichita Falls Police say Brandon Wright was under the influence and driving the wrong direction...
Manslaughter charges for alleged drunk driver
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

Latest News

Comanche Nation Water Parks closed down slides are pictured in June 2023. The park closed down...
People buy childhood memories at water park auction
People buy childhood memories
Foggy conditions this morning and sunny skies this afternoon | 6/14 AM
Foggy conditions this morning and sunny skies this afternoon | 6/14 AM
To help give the boy and his family a trip they’ll never forget, all you have to do is donate a...
Make-a-Wish Oklahoma grants Lawton boy’s Disney World wish