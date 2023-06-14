Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold

Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the 5th Precinct on Friday, May. 12, 2023 in New York. Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday they would bring the criminal charge against Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict the former Marine who held a man in a deadly chokehold on the subway.

Daniel Penny was indicted on second degree manslaughter charges.

He surrendered to police last month and has been out on bond since then.

Penny held down Jordan Neely, a homeless man, after Neely started shouting at passengers that he was hungry and didn’t care if he died.

A witness told CNN that Neely had been acting “erratically” before the incident but had not attacked anyone.

Penny held Neely in a chokehold until he stopped breathing.

The Manhattan DA is expected to formally announce the grand jury indictment on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
Comanche Nation Water Parks closed down slides are pictured in June 2023. The park closed down...
People buy childhood memories at water park auction
OSU Agricultural Department infographic with the differences in plant-life.
Growing fears over possible Poison Hemlock
Barb Grossman said she feels blessed that her tree saw the worst of the damage.
City of Elgin deals with aftermath of Monday’s severe weather
A bench in honor of Athena Brownfield was installed in Cyril.
Bench to honor Athena Brownfield unveiled

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed Chair Powell sees progress on inflation, though not quickly enough
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
Storm clouds darken the skies above the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a...
2 arrested in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood clinic last year