Pet of The Week

LPD officers recognized for role in 2022 high-speed chase

LPD officers are recognized at Tuesday's City Council meeting to recognize efforts during 2022...
LPD officers are recognized at Tuesday's City Council meeting to recognize efforts during 2022 high-speed chase.(City of Lawton)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Chief James Smith recognized officers Lieutenant John Bordelon and Sergeant Collin Ney. Both were highlighted due to their involvement in a high-speed chase in Jan. 2022.

According to officials, the two officers were conducting surveillance on drug suspects in Lawton.

Bordelon was called in to preform a traffic stop when the suspect refused, leading to a pursuit.

PREVIOUS STORY | Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County

The suspect then opened fire on officers, with one bullet ricocheting off of Bordelon’s vehicle and striking him in the face.

Officials said the officers managed to stop the suspects with one being apprehended and the other two trying to hijack a vehicle.

During the attempted escape, Ney reached inside of the vehicle and took the keys from the car, apprehending the remaining suspects.

To recognize their contributions, Ney and Bordelon, along with two other officers, were presented with a Medal of Valor. Bordelon was also awarded a Purple Heart for his injuries.

