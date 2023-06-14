LPD officers recognized for role in 2022 high-speed chase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Chief James Smith recognized officers Lieutenant John Bordelon and Sergeant Collin Ney. Both were highlighted due to their involvement in a high-speed chase in Jan. 2022.

According to officials, the two officers were conducting surveillance on drug suspects in Lawton.

Bordelon was called in to preform a traffic stop when the suspect refused, leading to a pursuit.

The suspect then opened fire on officers, with one bullet ricocheting off of Bordelon’s vehicle and striking him in the face.

Officials said the officers managed to stop the suspects with one being apprehended and the other two trying to hijack a vehicle.

During the attempted escape, Ney reached inside of the vehicle and took the keys from the car, apprehending the remaining suspects.

To recognize their contributions, Ney and Bordelon, along with two other officers, were presented with a Medal of Valor. Bordelon was also awarded a Purple Heart for his injuries.

