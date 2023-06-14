Expert Connections
Make-a-Wish Oklahoma grants Lawton boy’s Disney World wish

A Lawton child’s wish will come true through a partnership between BancFirst of Lawton and Billingsley Ford.
By Haylee Chiariello, Kevin Haggenmiller and Tanya Chiariello
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton child’s wish will come true through a partnership between BancFirst of Lawton and Billingsley Ford.

Friends and family from across the country gathered in Lawton on June 13 to help celebrate a young cancer survivor, his family, and the realization of his wish. The Make-a-Wish Foundation partnered with BancFirst and Billingsley Ford to grant the child’s wish of a Disney World trip with his family.

Supporters have been eagerly anticipating this celebration. Because of concerns surrounding COVID lockdowns and his illness, the family was not able to travel earlier.

The celebration featured balloons, food, bikers and a car show to support the family. Those in attendance also included local police, firefighters and members of the Fort Sill community.

“Make A Wish Oklahoma is an organization that grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness,” said Jane Rohweder, Senior Development Officer at Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. “And we strive to come into their lives when they have come into some really hard times and had a lot of dark days. We come into their lives to bring them some joy and and some happiness.”

