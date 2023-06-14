Expert Connections
Multi cannon live fire signifies celebration of Army’s 248th birthday

Members of the Army hold live fire in celebration of the the Army's 248th birthday.
Members of the Army hold live fire in celebration of the the Army's 248th birthday.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow and Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To celebrate the Army’s 248th birthday today, there was a multi-cannon live fire demonstration by the the 428th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Sill.

”It’s important to highlight where our country has been and what our Army has done,” Jason Obermuller, Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. of 428th Field Artillery Brigade, said. “We have such a rich history to be able to highlight that and really be able to culminate where we are now on the 248th birthday.”

He says being a soldier can be a thankless job, so showing what they can do is an honor.

During the celebration, they also had a cake cutting.

The Command Sergeant Major says they brought all of the brigade’s fire power to highlight what the soldiers and leaders do across the Army.

He said it was important to highlight the Army’s greatest resource, which is the soldier.

