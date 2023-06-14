New Miss Oklahoma crowned

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A new Miss Oklahoma has been crowned.

Sunny Day, Miss Norman, was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2023 on Saturday, June 10 at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Day is a 5th grade teacher at Western Heights Public Schools and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

Miss Oklahoma 2022, Megan Gold discussed the various preliminary competition phases. “We had some girls competing in evening gown, talent, on stage question, and fitness,” said Gold.

Forty candidates from across the state competed during the week of competition. Numerous candidates represented southwest Oklahoma during this year’s competition, including Miss Altus Kayla Peeler, Miss Elk City Lexi Neahring, Miss Great Plains Emily Gill, Miss Greater Southwest Angela Nichols, Miss Queen of the West Mackenzie McIntyre, Miss SWOSU Megan Bradley, and Miss Wheatland Paige Condon.

Ashleigh Robinson, Miss Oklahoma 2021, expressed the importance of demonstrating authenticity when competing for the Miss Oklahoma crown. “It takes being a true and real person and showing your actual soul to the state,” said Robinson. “And that’s what’s going to help you win.”

As the winner, Day received a $30,000 cash scholarship award to further her education. The Miss America Organization is one the world’s largest scholarship providers of scholarship assistance for young women. According to a press release, the Miss Oklahoma Organization offers over $2,000,000 in scholarships to candidates statewide.

Day will represent Oklahoma in the Miss America Competition in January.

