People buy childhood memories at water park auction

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Places you went to all the time as a kid are usually just memories. But on Tuesday, people like Marty Sheffield had the chance to keep a physical piece of the former Comanche Nation Water Park.

“Definitely going to miss the place. For kids it was really the perfect water park, you know what I mean? For the size it had to offer for the kids, not too big, everything was in one location,” said Sheffield, one of the buyers at the auction.

After the park closed in 2020, many people thought it still might reopen.

“When the lease was returned to KCA, we actually contacted a few investors to come out and see if anybody wanted to reopen the water park. We didn’t get any good returns on those,” said JR Ross, the cemetery coordinator for Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee.

And no investors means limited funding, leaving the KCA to cover the water park’s expenses themselves.

“Even though it’s non-operational we still have to carry insurance. That’s a pretty hefty insurance for our small budget,” said Ross.

So they made the decision that led to Tuesday’s auction.

“I’ve been to lots of auctions in my life, but it’s not everyday you have water slides for sale, or whole buildings being sold off on slabs,” said Coy Cypert, another buyer who attended the auction.

Saying goodbye to one of Lawton’s prominent summer attractions and all its memories was bittersweet.

“When it became public knowledge of the auction and everything that was going to be sold off, obviously as an employee of KCA we heard a lot about the memories. Me, myself, I brought my kids here quite a few times. I think it was great for Lawton. Me personally, I hate we weren’t able to reopen it,” said Ross.

While some attended the auction in efforts to buy items like kitchen equipment or chairs, others were out to preserve pieces of their childhood.

Sheffield left with two huge slides and plans to break them down for his own backyard pool attraction.

“It’s unfortunate they’re shutting down, but things happen, so we get a little piece of it that we can keep at the house. That’ll be kind of cool to tell the kids,” said Sheffield.

After everything is cleared out, the KCA board will make a decision on what will be done with the land. But for now, people are taking a few of their memories home.

